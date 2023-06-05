Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 1Venkatesh IyerShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Clad in White Dhoti, KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Plays Cricket With Students Of Veda Pathshala

WATCH: Clad in White Dhoti, KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Plays Cricket With Students Of Veda Pathshala

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala to interact with the young students and ‘had a great time” with them playing cricket

Advertisement

Published By: Aakash Biswas

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 17:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket with the students of ved patshala
Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket with the students of ved patshala

The love and passion for the game of cricket among Indian citizens seem unparalleled. This was once again proved when Indian batter Venkatesh Iyers garnered an overwhelming response during his visit to the Veda Pathshala in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram. The cricketer could not restrain from enjoying a cricketing session with the students there and some glimpses of it were shared on Instagram. Iyer, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, appears to be in a holiday mood following the conclusion of the franchise tournament. The 28-year-old paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala to interact with the young students and ‘had a great time" with them.

ALSO READ | India’s Road to The WTC Final: 5 Captains in 6 Series as Asian Giants Defy Odds to Get Another Shot at Title

Advertisement

The clip opened to show the premises of the Veda Pathshala mission where Venkatesh Iyer, accompanied by a number of students, could be seen playing cricket. The kids were bowling to the cricketer one by one, with Iyer showing off his batting prowess. The Southpaw was spotted hitting some monstrous sixes white the kids kept cheering for the KKR star. A few teachers were also present there to watch Iyer in his iconic action.

Venkatesh Iyer captioned the Instagram post, “The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram."

Viewers also loved the enthusiasm among the kids as they flooded the comment section with numerous heart emojis. Underlining Iyer’s big-hitting prowess, a fan commented, “Now I got to know why you deal only in 4s and 6s." Another fan said that the video simply shows “people’s love for Venky" aka Venkatesh Iyer."

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Possible That 2024 T20 WC Could Shift From West Indies and USA

top videos
  • Sachin Tendulkar: “Australia Is a Terrific Team" | WTC Final 2023 | IND vs AUS
  • Moeen Ali Makes Comeback from Retirement, Added to England Test Squad Ahead of Ashes 2023 | Cricket
  • Indian Fans in London all Excited for Summit Clash | WTC Final 2023 | IND vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Sunil Gavaskar Gives Befitting Reply to Ricky Ponting's 'India Will be Tired After IPL' Remark
  • WTC Final 2023: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armbands | Cricket News

    • The IPL 2023 was certainly an unforgettable season for Venkatesh Iyer even though his team Kolkata Knight Riders failed to qualify for the Playoffs. A name of trust in Kolkata’s middle order, Iyer has racked up a total of 404 runs in 14 appearances while maintaining a commendable strike rate of 145.85. He also notched up his maiden IPL century this season during a group game against Mumbai Indians.

    Thanks to the ton, Iyer is now only the second batter from the Kolkata franchise to register a hundred-plus score. The previous century came from Brendon McCullum’s bat 15 years ago in the inaugural season.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 17:42 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 17:42 IST
    Read More