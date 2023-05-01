Rohit Sharma Controversial Dismissal: Video Suggests Samson Dislodged Bails | Watch

Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways with a sensational 6-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Tim David smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the first three balls of the final over to seal the victory for the five-time champions at Wankhede Stadium. It was the 1000th Indian Premier League match and two teams made it memorable with non-stop action on the field.

It was also a special game for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as turned 36 on Sunday and was leading the franchise for the 150th time in the cash-rich league. But it didn’t well for the swashbuckling opener with the bat as he was dismissed for just 3 by Sandeep Sharma on the final ball of second over.

Rohit made room for himself but missed the ball completely as it moved away from him. The bails went off and Rohit was given out by the umpire. However, slow-motion videos of Rohit’s dismissal went viral on social media where it can be seen that it was not the ball but the gloves of Sanju Samson which dislodged the bails.

Meanwhile, Rohit looked electrifying on the field as he saved a few runs for his team with some sensational fielding efforts inside the circle and the fans were hoping for him to score big on his 36th birthday.

Mumbai Indians recovered early after Rohit’s bizarre dismissal as Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green shared a crucial 64-run stand for the second time. Green and Suryakumar Yadav scored magnificent fifties to set-up the foundation of a thrilling win for MI. The big-hitting Australian all-rounder smashed 44 runs off 26 balls which was laced with 4 fours and two sixes. While Suryakumar continued his fine form with the bat and slammed 55 runs off 29 balls in which he struck 8 fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, David smashed the Royals bowlers at the fag end of the innings to help Mumbai Indians claim their fourth win of the season. The 27-year-old hit 2 fours and 5 sixes in his 14-ball 45*.

