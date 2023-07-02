Watch: Controversy Erupts as Mitchell Starc's Catch of Ben Duckett Overturned at Lord's

Controversy erupted two overs before the fourth day’s play of the 2nd Test between England and Australia came to an end on Saturday. Mitchell Starc seemed to have taken a decent catch at fine leg region that gave Australia their fifth wicket in Ben Duckett at the Lord’s.

Australians began celebrating and a disappointed Duckett started his walk to the dressing room having completed a fighting half-century amidst the top-order collapse in chase of 371.

However, the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus asked Duckett to wait as they were checking if Starc had taken a clean catch.

The ball, from Cameron Green, was short and Duckett offered a ramp shot towards the left of fine leg. Strac ran in and completed the catch but then ended up touching the ground with the ball while sliding.

Watch Starc’s catch of Duckett below

The officials deemed that the fielder wasn’t in control of the ball before touching the ground and hence Duckett was reprieved leaving England dressing room happy but it angered Australians.

England ended the day at 114/4 in 31 overs, still needing 257 more to win with Duckett on 50 and captain Ben Stokes on 29.

Starc and Australia captain Pat Cummins wreaked havoc with the new ball as the pace bowling duo left England reeling at 45/4 with two blows each.

Starc struck first when he had England opener Zak Crawley caught behind down the leg-side on 3 before producing a stunning inswinger that sneaked through Ollie Pope’s defenses to clean him up on 3.

In walked Joe Root with England in a bit of a wobble at 13/2. The former England captain joined hands with Duckett to provide some stability but Cummins poured cold water on their efforts when he had Root caught at first slip on 18.