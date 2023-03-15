WATCH: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Smashes the Ball Hard in Nets Ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been working hard in the nets at the Chepauk Stadium to get ready for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Dhoni arrived in Chennai earlier this month to start his preparations for IPL 2023 which is expected to be his last as a player. The 41-year-old will play in front of the home fans after three years and he is leaving no stone unturned to get to his best before the season starts.

ALSO READ| Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of India-Australia ODI Series

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings posted a video of Dhoni smashing the ball hard in the nets on their Instagram account and termed it “Nonchalant".

CSK had a horrible last season as they finished ninth on the points table with just four wins. Dhoni reclaimed the captaincy midway through IPL 2022 after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished it due to a poor start to the season.

Dhoni has so far led Chennai to four IPL trophies- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. And fans will be hoping for yet another title in his farewell season.

To improve their performance from last season, Chennai broke the bank at the IPL 2023 auction to add the likes of English World Cup-winner Ben Stokes to their ranks, while also bringing in veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, uncapped Shaik Rasheed, Nishanth Sindhu, Ajay Mandal and Bhagat Varma into the fold.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Through to Play-Offs, Continue Dominance at the Top

The curtain raiser for the upcoming campaign will witness the holders Gujarat Titans and Dhoni’s Yellow Army battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The teams have been divided into two groups – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chennai will play their first match at the Chepauk home turf on the 3rd of March against Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK suffered a big blow ahead of the season as New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out with an injury and the training camp in Chennai provides an opportunity for head coach Stephen Fleming, skipper Dhoni and the management to pick out an able replacement for the Kiwi quickie.

Get the latest Cricket News here