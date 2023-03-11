WATCH: Curious Steve Smith Checks Out Virat Kohli's Bat During Day 3 of Fourth Test

The final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series is in full flow in Ahmedabad as India chomp down on Australia’s first innings total of 480, slowly but steadily.

After the 87th over of the Indian innings, with India at 258 for the loss of 3 wickets, there was a light-hearted moment as Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith picked up former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s bat as the maverick Indian batsman sat down for a breather.

The Aussie batsman walked up to Kohli in between overs, picked up the Indian’s willow and tried out his stance with the blade in his hands.

The commentators were heard saying ‘Look at what Steve Smith is doing. It is what he loves doing that most."

“If you ask Steve Smith what is the one object you love most in the world, he’d say it’s a cricket bat."

India started the day trailing by 444 runs as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked out to the middle, hoping to continue where they had left off at the end of Day 2’s play.

The opening pair added 38 runs to yesterday’s score of 36 before Rohit succumbed to a Matthew Kuhnemann’s delivery to give Australia their first breakthrough.

But, Gill was the star of the day as he batted beautifully to score his second Test ton.

He was ably supported by veteran Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end as the pair put up a partnership of 113 runs before Pujara was dismissed off a Todd Murphy delivery after having made 42 runs off 121 balls.

Kohli walked in to bat next and put up a 58-run stand alongside the 23-year-old batsman, who scored his first Test century on home soil to add to his maiden Test ton in Bangladesh.

Gill was scalped by Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon and walked back to the pavilion with 128 runs from 235 deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja came on to replace Gill at the crease and played a steady supporting role to Kohli, as the 34-year-old brought up his half-century.

India ended Day 3 of the final test at 289 for the loss of 3 wickets and trial Australia by 191 runs.

