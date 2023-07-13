Watch: David Warner Enjoys Day Out at Paris Disneyland With Wife And Daughters

David Warner enjoyed a day out with his family at Paris Disneyland, amid all the chaos about the Australian opener’s lacklustre performance in the ongoing Ashes. It still remains in doubt whether Warner would be part of the Australian squad in the remaining two matches of the five-Test series. Keeping aside the controversy of his professional life, Warner, accompanied by his wife and three daughters, had a gala time at Disneyland on July 12.

Clubbing some moments of the fun-filled outing, Warner posted a video on Instagram, where his daughters could be seen enjoying their hearts out. Underlining his kids’ excitement, the 36-year-old wrote, “Such a special fun day with the girls yesterday at Paris Disneyland. An experience the girls will never forget."

The clip opened with David Warner’s three daughters– Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose– relishing every bit of the glittery atmosphere inside Paris Disneyland. Two of them could be seen putting on a Mickey Mouse-styled hairband. From Donald Duck to Woody of Toy Story, all Disney characters were there to entertain the girls. While standing by a crowded lane, the trio welcomed their favourite characters with claps and cheers.

David Warner’s wife Candice also shared some still photographs from the memorable day out. Apart from the smiling faces of their daughters, a couple of frames captured Warner in a relaxed mood. The cricketer was seen enjoying a joyride on a moving bowl while posing with his spouse infront of the Disney castle. “The most wonderful day out for our family," Candice admitted in the caption.

David Warner found himself under scrutiny after producing a dismal performance in the third Ashes Test, which Australia lost by 3 wickets. The seasoned opener could score only 5 runs across both innings.