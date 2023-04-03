Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Dog Delays Start of LSG vs CSK Encounter at Chepauk

WATCH: Dog Delays Start of LSG vs CSK Encounter at Chepauk

A stray dog forced the start of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game to be delayed

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 19:53 IST

Chennai, India

CSK captain MS Dhoni and the dog (Twitter and IPL)
CSK captain MS Dhoni and the dog (Twitter and IPL)

Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad were ready and so was Kyle Mayers with the new ball.

The crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai were ready too for match number 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

The scheduled time for the start came and went but the match could not get underway. A stay dog being the reason behind the delay.

Groundsmen and security scurried fanatically behind the furry intruder.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against CSK.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss and Opt to Bowl against Chennai Super Kings

LSG made one change from their previous match playing XI with Yash Thakur replacing Jaydev Unadkat. CSK are unchanged.

“We’ll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in. Today, we need to assess the conditions well and find the right lengths early. Get the batters out early and then hope there is a bit of dew, dew factor is always there in Chennai," KL Rahul said at the toss.

“Does mean a lot. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there," MS Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK vs LSG Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

first published: April 03, 2023, 19:53 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 19:53 IST
