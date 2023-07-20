WATCH: Duvin Malinga Imitates Father Lasith's Iconic Bowling Action as Legendary Pacer Shares Tip

Bleached hair, tattoos, pierced eyebrows and the flamboyance of a star, Lasith Malinga was truly Sri Lanka’s pin-up boy. It helps when you have the skill set to back it up, and Malinga had it in plenty. That ball kiss before every delivery, that freaky sling as he bowled and the curl the ball took at 145ks has broken many a toe and has carved out a niche for themselves in the annals of world cricket.

Now retired, Malinga is passing on the wealth of knowledge he had accumulated over the years as the bowling coach of their Major League Cricket (MLC) side MI New York.

Advertisement

One of his many mentees includes his son, Duvin Malinga, who took to the nets as he bowled with a slinging action, as his father watched him on and guided him.

Social media went crazy over the wholesome clip with MI NY’s official page captioning it, ‘Like father, like son’.

MI New York have gotten off to a promising start securing two wins and one loss as of late.

Former South Africa all-rounder Robin Peterson has been appointed as the head coach of the MI New York team. J Arun Kumar and James Pamment will join as the batting and fielding coaches, respectively.

Both Arun Kumar and Pamment were part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team as assistant batting coach and fielding coach at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Advertisement

In addition to the coaching staff, MI New York have also unveiled their star-studded line-up of players for the inaugural MLC season.

MI legend Kieron Pollard will captain the franchise and the team also includes Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan, former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada among others.