Watch: Dwayne Bravo's Hilarious Reaction Leaves MS Dhoni in Splits

Cricket fans, over the years, have been witness to MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo’s incredible exploits for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two Chennai legends once again triggered a buzz on social media but this time, not because of their astounding on-field prowess. In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni’s famous ‘captain cool’ expression was on full display as Bravo could be seen hilariously pranked by the former Indian captain. Dhoni and Bravo sat next to each other on stage while a magician was spotted showcasing his tricks. The former West Indies all-rounder brought out his camera to capture the moment. But a surprise act pulled off by the magician, soon left Bravo absolutely shell-shocked. Bravo was even seen hilariously running for his life. While Dhoni did not even flinch after experiencing the magician’s act, Bravo’s hysterical reaction soon became a hit on Instgram.

“What’s the DJ’s favourite genre? Pop Music," Chennai Super Kings wrote while sharing a clip of the prank.

The clip went viral in no time garnering more than 1.4 million views.

One person could not get over Dwayne Bravo’s rib-tickling reaction. “That reaction at the end," the comment read.

Another Instagram user expressed his love for “Mahi [MS Dhoni] bhai’s expression."

Applauding the Chennai Super Kings skipper, this fan wrote, “Dhoni bhai didn’t even move."

Echoing a similar opinion, this follower commented, “Man didn’t even flinch."

While Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from IPL in December last year, MS Dhoni is still leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Post retirement, the former West Indies all-rounder was appointed as the Chennai-based franchise’s bowling coach.

With two wins from three matches, Chennai Super Kings currently find themselves at the fifth spot on the IPL points table. The four-time IPL winners failed to secure a winning start this season after suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni’s men secured a prompt comeback to win their next two matches. In their last two matches, Chennai got the better of Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. In their next assignment, Chennai will be up against Rajasthan Royals tonight. The match between Chennai and Rajasthan will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

