WATCH: Fan Takes Stunning Catch on His Own Balcony During T20 Blast Match

The ongoing T20 blast tournament England witnessed another brilliant catch this season but this time it was not from any player but from the spectator who was sitting on his balcony. During the Gloucestershire vs Kent match at County Ground, Bristol, the batter smashed a ball hard which landed in a fan’s balcony which was right along the ground and he managed to take a stunning catch to show off his skills.

It was the first innings of the match and Gloucestershire’s David Payne hit the ball over long-on for a six where a fan was sitting on his balcony with his family. He stood up at the right time to grab the catch which would have hit the woman who was sitting alongside him.