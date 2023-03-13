Watch: Fans Turn up in Huge Numbers For CSK Training Session at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings certainly is one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League. With the 16th edition of the tournament knocking at the door, CSK have already kickstarted their preparations as some Indian players including captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have joined the training camp at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Fans who were eagerly waiting to watch Dhoni play in the tournament, in all likeliness the last time, turned up in huge numbers at the venue to watch the legendary captain practice. In a clip shared by CSK on Twitter, supporters can be spotted outside the practice venue to get a glance of their favourite cricketers.

The CSK team bus was making its way out of the Chepauk stadium when fans, donning the iconic yellow colours, marked their presence outside the ground.

They cheered for the cricketers and also snapped photographs of the newly-designed team bus. Sharing glimpses of the crazy fandom, the franchise wrote in the caption, “Super fans at every step of our way."

Overwhelmed by the sight, a proud fan wrote in the comment section, “The emotion that arouses. Dream for any other Cricket franchise."

Another fan compared CSK’s massive fanbase with renowned global football clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona as he said, “It’s not Barcelona or Manchester, It’s Chennai Super Kings."

A supporter urged the team officials to allow its players to travel in an open bus, stating, “We need an open bus travel."

A user labelled the yellow army as the “best fanbase" of the IPL.

The second-most successful side of the IPL, CSK had a season to forget last year.

Dhoni passed the baton of captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 edition but the all-rounder failed to bring positive results. Hence, Dhoni was reintroduced to the role mid-season. The World Cup-winning captain will continue leading the side this year as well.

CSK roped in several global stars at the mini-auction ahead of the IPL 2023. The franchise broke the bank for England Test captain Ben Stokes, signing him for an amount of Rs 16.25 crore. They also acquired New Zealand star pacer Kyle Jamieson, who could, unfortunately, miss the event due to back injuries.

A fast-bowling replacement will be announced soon following consultations with skipper Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings will start the season against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

