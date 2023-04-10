WATCH: Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis Smash LSG Bowlers All Over the Park and Out of It Too

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis smashed the ball all over the park, and out of it, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.

After the dismissal of Virat Kohli by Amit Mishra, Maxwell joined the RCB skipper Du Plessis at the create. The pair strung together a 100-run partnership to decimate the LSG bowlers.

Du Plessis even hit Ravi Bishnoi out of the park.

WATCH:

While Du Plessis struggled to get going initially, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29 balls) announced his arrival at the crease with a four and six off Mishra.

Du Plessis opened up with three huge hits over the fence off Bishnoi in the 15th over as RCB raced to 137 for one.

Du Plessis, who was slow to start with, brought up his fifty with a fantastic lofted shot over Wood’s head.

Maxwell showed his worth as he went after the bowlers from the word go. But it was Du Plessis who went hammer and tongs towards the end, clobbering every LSG bowler out of the park.

It was raining sixes and fours from Du Plessis’ bat as the 18th over from Jaydev Unadkat fetched RCB 23 runs.

Maxwell matched stroke for stroke, punishing Avesh for back-to-back maximums to bring up his fifty off just 24 balls. Such was the onslaught that the duo brought up their century partnership in just 44 deliveries.

Near the end of the innings, Maxwell took Mark Wood apart in the last over before being cleaned up by the Purple Cap holder.

At the innings break, Maxwell said that he isn’t ‘fully fit’ but is getting there.

“Felt better, haven’t really done it for five months. Nice to get some match rhythm. To do it in front of the home fans is special. I am certainly over the rehab, it’s a tiring routine that I’ve to go through. Hopefully, I’ll be back to full fitness in a couple of months," Maxwell told the broadcasters.

“This is a nice and big step forward. There was a bit of variable bounce. The balls were keeping low from a back of a length. It’s drier than the other night. Bishnoi and Krunal bowled extremely well in the first few overs. They kept us back after an electric powerplay. We have to be really good with our lengths and hopefully, we can continue to hit the top of the stumps. I got one over in the first game which was exciting, it’ll be nice to get to the bowling crease and then run around the outfield a bit," he added.

