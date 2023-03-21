Watch: ‘Greatest Stumping Of All Time’ Reminds Twitter Of MS Dhoni

From acrobatic catches to lightning-fast stumpings, the game of cricket has witnessed numerous next-to-impossible efforts from the wicketkeepers. When it comes to showcasing supreme talent behind the stumps there is hardly anyone better than MS Dhoni in the business. From pulling off no-look dismissals to producing incredible stumpings, the Indian cricket legend established himself as one of the finest wicketkeepers ever to grace the field of cricket.

A video of a sensational stumping has now gone viral on social media. Seeing the video, fans and followers of the game would certainly reminisce about India’s World Cup-winning skipper. The out-of-the-box incident happened during a match of the Sydney Club cricket.

NSW Premier League club Manly-Warringah’s wicketkeeper Jay Lenton pulled off a brilliant glovework, which not only sent off Northern District batter Lachlan Shaw but also left the umpires scratching their heads while making their decision.

After collecting a leg-side delivery from Jack Edwards, Lenton rattled the stumps with a blind backhand throw, which trapped Shaw out of the white line.

A clip of the bizarre occurrence soon went viral across the internet with fans labelling it as the “greatest stumping of all time." A Twitter page titled Manly Cricket shared the video originally. The unexpected attempt by Jay Lenton might have brought a crucial wicket but the officials took time on deciding the right cause as they were confused about whether it was a stumping or a run-out.

On the official scorecard, it was initially marked as a run-out but was later given a stumping as on-strike batter Lachlan Shaw was only a few steps away from his mark.

The video reminded Twitter of GOAT MS Dhoni. “Thala khush hua (Thala is happy)," commented a user.

The clip also triggered a debate as cricket enthusiasts went on to shell out their explanation regarding the wicket while showering multiple plaudits on Jay Lenton.

A fan believed it to be a “run-out" and according to him, the batter took “multiple steps down the crease after missing the ball in case there was a potential run." He also lauded Lenton’s effort, saying, “Good work by the keeper regardless."

Speaking about the unbelievable dismissal, Jay Lenton hardly took any time to acknowledge, “I have had a few stumpings in my career but nothing like that," as quoted by Yahoo Sport Australia.

According to Lenton, he threw the ball, not with much hope. But, as soon as it dislodged the bails, the NSW cricketer thought that “it might just be out." “There was a bit of confusion about the mode of dismissal and the scorers had it down as a run-out. But it was definitely stumping and they changed it," Lenton explained further.

