WATCH: GT Skipper Hardik Pandya Fumes at KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Players Exchange Words

Defending champions Gujarat Titans earned their sixth win of the season with a seven-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

GT restricted KKR to 179 for the loss of 7 wickets in the first innings before successfully chasing down the target with 13 deliveries to spare.

The match had its moment of spice in the first innings as GT skipper Hardik Pandya was seen fuming at KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The episode transpired during the 13th over of the first innings as Pandya did not take kindly to something Gurbaz said to him after he had hit the maverick Indian all-rounder for a six off the first delivery of his over.

Gurbaz was spotted with a smile on his face, but Pandya was probably too wrapped up in the heat of things and did not respond well as he was seen shaking his head in vehement disapproval.

Gurbaz was KKR’s highest scorer on the night as he made 81 runs off just 39 deliveries with the willow to boost the Kolkata-based side’s total to 179.

Mohammed Shami was the star of the game for GT with the ball as he scalped three wickets and conceded 33 runs in his quota of four overs.

Chasing the target, Gujarat lost their first wicket in the form of Wriddhiman Saha as he fell for 10 off as many deliveries to West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

Shubman Gill made 49 runs off 35 balls before falling prey to Sunil Naraine. Captain Pandya chipped in with 26 runs with the bat before being caught in front of the wicket by counterpart Nitish Rana.

Vijay Shankar’s quickfire innings helped GT achieve the required target as his unbeaten fifty proved crucial. While South African David Miller made his presence felt with an 18 ball 32-run knock to see the champions home.

Gujarat top the table with 12 points from their eight outings this campaign, while KKR are seventh in the league standings with 6 points from 9 games.

