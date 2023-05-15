GT vs SRH: Shubman Gill Scores Maiden IPL Hundred, Basks in the Applause from Teammates | WATCH

Shubman Gill scored his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) off 56 balls during math number 62 of the 2023 season between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

After reaching his first IPL ton, Gill did a bow to his dug out as his teammates applauded his efforts with the bat.

Having found his touch, the in-form Gill pulled, drove and flicked to collect four consecutive boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi, as Gill dealt in boundaries to take GT to 65 for one in six overs.

Gill was at his attacking best as he continued his onslaught and pulled SRH skipper Aiden Markram for for two consecutive fours in the seventh over and then struck Markande for two more boundaries in the next over.

At the end of the 10th over, GT were 103 for one. It was mayhem thereafter with Gill going hammer and tongs to maintain a healthy run rate of over 10 till 14 overs.

With wickets falling at the end, Gill’s innings was stilted but eventually went about his business and brought up his century with a single to long-off in the 19th over.

Gill, was finally dimissed for 101 off 58 balls and hit 13 fours and one six during his stayat the crease, being caught by Abdul Samad off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling.

Bhuvneshwar went on to complete a five-wicket haul stopped Gujarat Titans at 188/9 from their 20 overs.

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.

The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with 47 off 36 balls, added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GT’s innings.

For SRH, seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30, including taking three wickets in an excellent final over that pegged back GT.

