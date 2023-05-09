WATCH: Gujarat Titans Pacer Joshua Little Shines on International Duty Dismisses Litton Das For Golden Duck

Joshua Little continued his impressive form in the Indian Premier League to international cricket. Little, who left Gujarat Titans midseason to join the Ireland team, claimed three wickets against Bangladesh in the first ODI. Little was in terrific form in his debut IPL season as he claimed six wickets for Gujarat Titans in eight matches.

Little became the first Ireland cricketer to land an IPL contract after he was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 4.4 crore at the mini-auction. Though Little is the first from his team to be part of an IPL franchise, he’s not the first from his country with Eoin Morgan being the first Irish player to play in the cash-rich league after making the switch to England at the international level.

Little was included in Ireland’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

“We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series," said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket a> Gujarat Titans.

Little, 23, has been a cornerstone of the table-topping Gujarat Titans in the current IPL, taking six wickets in the lucrative T20 league, including a player-of-the-match 2-25 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens last week.

In the first ODI, Little struck in the first over itself as his toe-crushing yorker turned out to be too good for Litton Das who was plumb in front of wicket for a golden duck.

Meanwhile, Little ended up taking three wickets in the match as he dismissed Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam.

If Ireland gain a 3-0 sweep in a one-day international campaign at English county Essex’s headquarters in Chelmsford, east of London, they could leapfrog South Africa in eighth in the World Cup Super League(WCSL) standings and secure automatic qualification for the 50-over showpiece event in India later this year.

