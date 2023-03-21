WATCH: Harbhajan Singh And Brett Lee’s Jamming Session Filled With Indian Music

The introduction of the Legends League Cricket has enabled the opportunity for fans to watch several former legendary cricketers once again in their iconic action. It has also revived the bond between some global stars who have already bid adieu to the sport, the players have got to meet each other after a prolonged period. During the campaign, spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Brett Lee were spotted in a lighter mood as the duo enjoyed a fun-filled jamming session at their hotel in Qatar’s Doha.

Harbhajan entertained his Australian buddy with a groovy Punjabi track, while also lending his voice to some popular Bollywood songs. Lee, who is quite recognised for his knack for music, accompanied the Indian spinner with an acoustic guitar.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqAThaQLpxI/

A clip of the musical session was dropped on the official Instagram page of the Legends League Cricket. In the video, Harbhajan Singh could be seen performing Punjabi MC’s popular song “Mundian tu bach ke" along with some Indian musicians. Brett Lee might not understand the lyrics but found the beat quite catchy as he assisted his fellow singers with the guitar tune.

Harbhajan also sang Amitabh Bachchan’s hit “Inteha ho gayi intezar ki," before concluding the session with “Kate Nahin Kat Te," in a bid to say “I love you" to Lee.

The camaraderie between Harbhajan Singh and Brett Lee unquestionably created much buzz across the internet. Cricket enthusiasts went crazy after watching two legendary bowlers in a single frame as they marked their reactions in the comment section.

A fan wrote, “Cricket plus great singers. Love for all." Another fan reminisced about his childhood days, revealing his admiration for Brett Lee aka “Binga." The person revealed, “We miss you Binga. Those were my childhood days when I used to cheer for you." A user quipped, “Fun fact is that Brett Lee only understands the single word- I love you."

Harbhajan Singh was part of the Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket, while Brett Lee played for World Giants, who fell short of Asia Lions in the final game, losing the match by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Harbhajan’s Maharajas failed to make it to the summit game as they lost the Eliminator against the Lions.

Lee maintained his stature in the tournament, folding up with a total of 6 wickets. Harbhajan also wrapped up the campaign with 6 scalps under his belt.

