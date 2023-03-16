Watch: Harbhajan Singh And Suresh Raina Recreate Naatu Naatu Hook Step

The craze for Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. The chartbuster from the movie RRR created history after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards recently.

Well, now it seems the Naatu Nattu fever has gripped the cricket fraternity also.

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina were recently spotted grooving to the electrifying song. The fun dance performance took place during the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and World Giants on Thursday.

Both Harbhajan and Raina stole the limelight with their terrific dance moves at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The official Twitter handle of the Legends League Cricket also shared a video of Harbhajan and Raina’s power-packed performance. “Those are some sweet feet, I tell you what," the tweet read.

Watch Harbhajan and Raina perform the Naatu Naatu dance below

Needless to say the post went viral in no time notching up more than one lakh views. Fans and followers of the game were left quite impressed with Harbhajan and Raina’s fine dance moves.

Here are some reactions:

“This is what Naatu Naatu meant for," wrote one Twitter user.

Another social media user commented, “Paaji love you."

A certain Twitter user wanted Virat Kohli and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma to perform the iconic Naatu Naatu dance. “Want Virat and Rohit to remake this song. Only for a couple of seconds and break the internet," the tweet read.

Harbhajan and Raina also had an impressive outing on the field. Raina played a sublime knock of 49 to guide India Maharajas to a respectable total of 136/9.

World Giants pacer Brett Lee picked up three wickets in the match. Later, Raina excelled with the ball as well after picking up the crucial wicket of World Giants opening batter Chris Gayle. Harbhajan also came up with an impressive show as he conceded 29 runs in his four overs. He also managed to dismiss World Giants skipper Aaron Finch.

However, their brilliance ultimately went in vain as World Giants succeeded in reaching the target with eight balls to spare. The Gautam Gambhir-led side had to suffer a three-wicket defeat at the hands of World Giants.

