Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her disappointment after a controversial LBW decision from the on-field umpire during the third and final ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women. It was the 34th over of the Indian innings when Harmanpreet went for the sweep shot off Nahida Akter’s delivery and she failed to get it right. The bowler appealed for the LBW dismissal and the umpire didn’t take much time before signalling out.

Harmanpreet got furious with the decision as she hit the stumps with the bat and had an argument with the umpire while taking a long walk back towards the pavilion. She indicated that there was a bat involved.

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh shared the women’s ODI trophy after the series decider ended in a thrilling and dramatic tie at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the series ending at 1-1.

Opener Fargana Hoque scored 107, her first ODI hundred, and also became the first centurion from Bangladesh in women’s 50-over international cricket. Her effort, along with Shamima Sultana’s 52, helped Bangladesh post a respectable 225 for 4 on a spin-friendly pitch.

In reply, knocks of 77 and 59 from Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana respectively kept India in the hunt for winning the match and series. But from 191 for four in the 42nd over, India dramatically lost their next six wickets for just 34 runs, including two in the 48th over, to be all out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

The Bangladesh bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals after the rain break to pin India down and tie the match as Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 33.

Harmanpreet came down heavily on umpiring in the match, calling it “pathetic" while adding that she was “really disappointed" with some decisions.