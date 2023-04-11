WATCH: Harshal Patel Tries to Run Out Ravi Bishnoi at the Non-striker's End, Fails Terribly

Too much drama unfolded at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 15. The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) turned out to be another last-over thriller of the season with the KL Rahul-led side winning the intense contest by 1 wicket in the last ball.

The fans couldn’t have thought that despite setting LSG a 213-run target, the hosts would end up losing the game. The fifties from Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB cross the 200-run mark. In reply, LSG lost some quick wickets in the powerplay which gave hope to the local crowd for RCB’s second win this season.

But soon, the momentum shifted towards Lucknow with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran smashing fifties. The equation boiled down to five runs off the last six balls with unending thrill. Lucknow lost the likes of Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat in the final over and they needed 1 run off the last ball with one wicket in hand.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel tried running out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end as the batter had backed up too far. It would have been the first dismissal of this kind this season but alas, Harshal missed to hit the stumps. He then threw the ball at the stumps, which hit it but the umpire gave Bishnoi not out as the bowler was through his action.

Despite all the drama, RCB couldn’t defend the last run off the last ball and ended up losing the second encounter on the trot.

Earlier, Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of the season, off 15 balls, and scored 19-ball 62 before falling prey to Mohammed Siraj. Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis' brilliance to eke out a memorable win.

