Watch: Hasan Ali's Hilarious Attempt at Pranking Teammate Azam Khan Goes Viral

The scene in the aftermath of Hasan Ali trying to jump over his PSL teammate Azam Khan left everyone at the venue in splits

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 12:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Hasan Ali's failed attempt at jumping over his teammate. (Screen grab)
A clip of Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali’s hilarious attempt to prank his teammate  Azam Khan during a PSL 2023 match has gone viral on social media. The event transpired during the clash between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United with Hasan attempting to startle Azam from behind but ended up failing miserably.

Islamabad wicketkeeper Azam Khan was standing behind the stumps when all of a sudden, Hasan approached him and tried to jump on his teammates’ shoulder.

An unaware Azam, who was minding his business, was quick to react as he bent forward to keep his balance but Hasan ended up on the ground upside down.

RELATED NEWS

The scene caught the attention of other Islamabad fielders as well as the crowd at the Pindi Cricket Stadium leaving them in splits.

Watch the video:

Hasan has been enjoying an impressive run in this year’s PSL.

Joining Islamabad after two games, the Pakistan international has already grabbed eight wickets in his four appearances in the tournament so far.

However, he failed to make an impact in the Quetta vs Islamabad match, which saw Shadab Khan-led Islamabad clinching a two-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan has been in red-hot form and against Quetta, made a brisk 35 off 25 deliveries during the chase of 180 runs.

Following the win, Islamabad climbed to the second spot in the group table and are sitting behind Lahore Qalandars who have 10 points in 7 games,

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, after losing to Islamabad, came out victorious against Karachi Kings in their subsequent fixture. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side, powered by a blazing 86-run knock from Martin Guptill, beat Karachi by four wickets. With just two victories from eight games, Quetta are at the bottom of the pile.

first published: March 07, 2023, 12:16 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 12:16 IST
