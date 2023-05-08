WATCH: Here's How Sandeep Sharma's One Mistake Spoiled the Party for Rajasthan Royals

The fans of Sunrisres Hyderabad (SRH) had almost given up hope for a victory when their team needed 41 off the last 12 balls in the stiff chase of 215 on Sunday night. The hosts, Rajasthan Royals, needed just a couple of good overs to win the game and jump up on the points table. But unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. The 19th over from Kuldip Yadav saw Glenn Philips smashing a hat-trick of sixes followed by a boundary off the first four deliveries. Though Yadav managed to get rid of Philips on the fifth ball, the New Zealander had done his job already.

With 17 required off the final over, Sanju Samson handed the ball to Sandeep Sharma who had recently defended 21 runs against Chennai Super Kings, that too, with MS Dhoni in the middle. On Sunday night, Sandeep was up against Abdul Samad and the Jammu batter did what the CSK skipper failed to pull off.

Advertisement

ALSO WATCH | ‘One of the Best..’: Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan’s ‘Brilliant’ Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers

Sandeep backed his instinct of bowling Yorkers which did wonders against Dhoni. But with Samad on strike, one of the wide Yorkers was sent into the stand for the six and the equation came down to 9 runs of the last four balls. The RR bowler bounced back somehow, giving away only four runs on the next three deliveries. The RR fans and the dugout burst into celebrations after Samad was caught at long-off by Jos Buttler on the final ball of the over. But alas, the umpire signalled it a no-ball which completely changed the course of the game

Getting an extra life, Samad helped his team to win the match with 4 runs required on the free-hit delivery. He went deep into the crease and smashed the ball straight down the ground for a maximum to silence the home fans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

ALSO READ | ‘I Won’t be Bragging. It Would Have Been Nice If..’: Hardik Pandya on Friendly Rivalry with Brother Krunal

The no-ball not only drove the Rajasthan fans crazy but also left captain Sanju fuming who said some harsh words at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

“Nothing much, it’s a no ball, just have to bowl it again as simple as that, you don’t think about it too much. Sandeep knows what to do. Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done, and everyone was celebrating but I think that’s the nature of this game, you can’t step the line at that point of time," Sanju said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here