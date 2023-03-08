WATCH: Indian Cricket Team Celebrate The Festival of Colours in Ahmedabad as Holi Fever Grips Nation

Team India celebrated the joyous festival of Holi at their base camp in Ahmedabad ahead of the opening day of the fourth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series against visitors Australia.

Ahead of the showdown, the Indian players let off some steam by celebrating the festival of colours in a typical fashion that would remind one of the kids enjoying the occasion on the streets of the densely populated nation.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma looked to be the wreaker-in-chief as he doused the players and staff on the national side with a blast of colours and seemingly no one in the dressing room was spared in a light-hearted moment.

Rohit was also spotted wishing the security forces stood outside the team bus as the unit boarded the vehicle.

But, the celebrations did not stop there as the cheerful bombardment of colours continued inside the commute vehicle.

India lead the series 2-1 after the home side established an unassailable 2-0 lead early in the series by romping to victory within three days in the first and second Tests.

Indian opened the series with a resounding win by an innings and 132 runs thanks to the valiant efforts of Rohit, who scored a ton and Ravindra Jadeja’s stellar performance. The southpaw registered a five-wicket haul and a 70 with the bat in the first innings, before scalping two more wickets in the second innings.

The second Test swung in India’s favour too as the hosts clinched the game with 6 wickets to spare.

Jadeja was once again in the thick of things as he scalped three wickets in the first innings before going to dismiss seven Australian batsmen in the second innings to help India wrap up the game.

But, Australia pulled one back in the Test in Indore as they wrapped up the game before the end of the third day, riding on a spectacular performance with the ball by spinner Nathan Lyon, who picked up seven Indian wickets in the second innings of the matchup.

Australia sealed their place in the World Test Championship finals with the win in Madhya Pradesh.

India take on Australia in the last Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the 9th of March.

