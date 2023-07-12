Watch: Ishan Kishan Takes His Maiden Catch On Test Debut To Dismiss Raymon Reifer

Ishan Kishan finally made his long-awaited Test debut after being selected for the India squad to face off against the West Indies in the first test at Dominica.

India, who were made to bowl first, made light work of the West Indies openers as R Ashwin struck early to scalp both the opener’s wickets.

Following the magical spell from Ashwin, Shardul Thakur was introduced into the attack and instantaneously struck for India as he dismissed batsman Raymon Reifer on his third delivery.

Advertisement

Thakur pushed his delivery a little fuller and wider to Reifer, who went for a big drive. The angle kept taking it away from him to claim a faint nick, and it died on its way to Kishan who leapt to his left and stretched his arms forward to get his gloves under it, securing the wicket with a brilliant catch to set his Test account rolling.

Kishan made the squad after much deliberation over the form of K.S. Bharat.