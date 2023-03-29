Watch: Ishan Kishan’s Fiery Net Session With Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians’ wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is an indispensable cog for the five-time champions. The young batter has started training in the nets ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians recently shared a tremendous Instagram Reel of Kishan’s first net session in the run-up to IPL 2023. The video shows the 24-year-old expressing himself with the bat and playing in his usual style. If the Reel is anything to go by, Kishan is in good touch and seems to be ready for the gruelling tournament.

“Everyone was kind to me, because I was late. Special thanks to Chappy (Strength and Conditioning coach Paul Chapman) for not making me run so much. But I hope we keep on doing the good work. Obviously feels very good to be back with all my teammates who have been part of Mumbai Indians before and the new ones also." Kishan was quoted as saying in the Reel. Mumbai Indians’ Reel has gained traction on social media with over 435k views on Instagram.

Kishan had scored 418 runs for MI in the last season of the IPL. However, his strike rate was on the lower side and he was not able to convert his starts into big scores. Skipper Rohit Sharma was also out of form last year. As a result, MI struggled throughout the season and finished last on the table. Both Rohit and Kishan will have to step up if MI are to go deep in IPL 2023. They certainly have the team to do so.

Mumbai Indians can boast of having the number 1 ranked T20I batter in their line-up, Suryakumar Yadav. The prolific batter has been in sensational form in T20 cricket of late and will be key to MI’s chances. Suryakumar retains the ability to blunt even the most premier bowling attacks and can single-handedly change the complexion of the game. Furthermore, he is also expected to lead MI if Rohit opts to rest for a couple of games. Rohit Sharma and Co will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game of IPL 2023 on April 2.

