WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues Recreates Katrina Kaif's 'Chikni Chameli'

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has already lit up the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with some power-packed performances. But it is not just her on-field prowess which has set the stage on fire.

The Mumbai-born batter has managed to enthral cricket fans with her sensational singing and dancing skills as well. Previously, Jemimah had won the hearts of the cricket fraternity with some terrific dance moves during her first WPL 2023 appearance against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5.

The Delhi Capitals cricketer, who enjoys an active social media presence, has now come up with a series of videos in which she can be seen showing off her spectacular dancing and singing along with her teammates. “Karaoke and some dancing with the Fam Delhi Capitals," the tweet read.

Needless to say, the post went viral in no time as fans and followers of the gamer showered praise on Jemimah Rodrigues.

One Twitter user lauded Jemimah Rodrigues’ all-round skills and wrote, “Middle Order Batting, hosting, social media engagement, fun manager, team builder- what else can one ask for?"

“Jemimah, you are really inspiring, amazing and energetic," commented another social media user.

Another person wanted to witness Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning’s dance moves. “Jemimah Rodrigues please make Meg Lanning dance. Waiting for it," the tweet read.

A certain Twitter user felt that Jemimah Rodrigues will soon be a part of Bollywood. “Jemimah going to enter Hollywood/Bollywood soon, if she continues to entertain in this manner," the comment read.

One social media user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “You have a career in films waiting."

Jemimah Rodrigues’ love for music is an open secret and the 22-year-old had featured in Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana’s latest track Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan. The teaser of the song was shared by Khurana last month.

Coming back to the on-field developments, Jemimah Rodrigues has so far scored 113 runs in WPL 2023 at a strike rate of 136.14. In her last assignment, she produced a match-winning knock of 32 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rodrigues’ brilliance with the bat guided the Meg Lanning-led side to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals are now placed in second position on the WPL 2023 points table. In her next outing, Jemimah Rodrigues is expected to take the field against Gujarat Giants on Thursday, March 16.

