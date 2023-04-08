WATCH: Jos Buttler Gets Orange Cap after Breathtaking 79, His Daughter Applauds from the Stands

There were doubts if Jos Buttler would play for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Englishman had hurt his fingers during their previous game but came out all-guns-blazing and showed no signs of finger pain en route to a chiselled 79 from 51 balls.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE

“Cut my finger in the last game but a few stitches and good to play," Buttler said at the mid-innings break.

Advertisement

As Buttler scored his 17th 50-plus score, his daughter in the stands was happy to see his father on the big screen.

#RoyalsFamily man, Jos Buttler! 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/dxlSml4FVA

— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Buttler also got the Orange Cap after he surpassed Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Nice to wear, but just glad to get a decent start to the season," he said.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Talking about the strip they are playing on, and if he would have done anything if he was the bowling captain, he said: “This is a good wicket, so we need to bowl well to defend this. The powerplay was fantastic, but the bounce got lower as the ball got older and we lost some momentum in the middle-overs by losing a couple of wickets, hope Ashwin and Chahal could do the same for us. It is a possibility, we’ve built a squad where everyone is comfortable bowling anywhere, so that’s an option but obviously Trent Boult has been bowling really well as well."

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Advertisement

Buttler started cautiously, as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the DC bowlers to all parts of the park, reaffirming his status as the brightest talent among India’s gen-next batters with a superb 60.

Shimron Hetmyer played a good hand at the end, after a slow middle overs, scoring 39 not out off 21 balls, to RR to the par total of 199.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here