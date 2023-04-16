WATCH: Jos Buttler Registers a Duck in IPL After 7 Years Courtesy Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals swashbuckling opener Jos Buttler registered his second duck in the Indian Premier League courtesy Mohammad Shami during the high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans. Buttler, who has been in sublime for this season, was castled by premier Indian pacer Shami in the rematch of last season’s IPL final.

Chasing the 178-run target, Rajasthan Royals lost young Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over as he edged Hardik Pandya’s ball at the slip where Shubman Gill took an easy catch. The problem grew further for the Royals as their starman Buttler failed to open his account before getting castled by Shami.

It was the fifth ball of the third over as Buttler tried to break shackles and attempted a ramp shot. He exposed all three stumps and Shami didn’t waste the golden opportunity as he hit the off-stump which went flying.

It was Buttler’s second duck in IPL history as his first one came on his debut match against Rising Pune Supergiants. Buttler was playing for Mumbai Indians and batted at the number 4 spot but failed to open his account as Mitchell Marsh got the better of him on that occasion.

It took a bowler 7 years to dismiss Buttler for a duck on the second time in IPL.

Earlier, Shubman Gill’s cool demeanour in the face of adversity and skipper Hardik Pandya’s quick understanding of the situation again came to the fore as their half-century stand helped Gujarat Titans post 177 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

South African left-handed batter David Miller (46 off 30 balls) and Abhinav Manohar (27 off 13) provided the final flourish, with a 45-run partnership that was studded with three boundaries and five maximums.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals as he claimed two wickets.

