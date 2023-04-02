WATCH: Kane Williamson Shares Special Message For Gujarat Titans Fans After Getting Ruled Out of IPL 2023

New Zealand batting maestro Kane Williamson shared a message for the Gujarat Titans team and fans for their love and support after he got ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League 2023 due to a knee injury. Williamson was signed by defending champions Gujarat Titans for INR 2 Crore in the IPL 2023 auction after Sunrisers Hyderabad released him.

Williamson started in Titans’ first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings but he injured his knee in the attempt to save a six near the boundary rope. Williamson jumped to grab the ball but landed the wrong way.

The premier batter on Sunday took to Twitter to share a message for the fans.

“Just wanna wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. Wish I could have been there with you all but not to be. And I also want to thank the fans for all their love support and I look forward to a speedy recovery. Thank you," Williamson said in the video.

Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat Titans officially announced that Williamson has been ruled out of the season.

“We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return," Titans tweeted.

“Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment. The Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter and an announcement will be made in due course", the franchise said in a statement on Sunday.

Williamson’s knee injury has the New Zealand team management worried about his availability for the entire season.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans started their title defence with an important win over four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. In the thrilling season opener, Gujarat emerged victorious by five wickets.

They will next face David Warner’s Delhi Capitals on April 4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

