WATCH: Kieron Pollard Hits Monstrous 110-meter Six to Set Record for Longest Maximum in MLC

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard smashed the biggest six of Major League Cricket (MLC) during his side, MI New York’s match against Seattle Orcas on Wednesday. During his partnership with Nicholas Pooran, the Caribbean all-rounder walloped a colossal 110-metre-long sixer, facing Cameron Gannon’s second delivery in the 12th over.

The official Twitter handle of MLC uploaded a clip of his monstrous six. Sharing the footage, MLC tweeted, “ONE HUNDRED…AND TEN METRES! Kieron Pollard with the biggest six of Major League Cricket."

Advertisement

Pollard eventually lost his wicket in the very next over while facing pacer Harmeet Singh. The New York skipper departed scoring 34 runs off 18 balls. Pollard hit three sixes in the game but his heroics just were not enough to seal the victory as the Seattle Orcas managed to score the winning runs in the final over of the contest.

The MLC fixture between MI New York and Seattle Orcas was an extremely high-scoring affair. Batting first New York registered an impressive total of 194. Nicholas Pooran came up with a phenomenal knock of 68 off 34 balls. He hit seven sixes in the game. Kieron Pollard contributed with the bat significantly, helping his team in adding crucial 34 runs. Trent Boult, not known for his batting prowess, also displayed impressive skills with the willow scoring 20 runs in only six balls. He also hit three sixes in the game.