Trends :PBKS VS MI LIVEVirat KohliPBKS VS MI TossGautam GambhirAsia Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding Against RCB, Limps Off the Field in Pain

WATCH: KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding Against RCB, Limps Off the Field in Pain

LSG skipper KL Rahul dived to save a boundary but in the due process, he seemed to have injured his hamstrings

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 20:23 IST

Lucknow, India

KL Rahul leaves the field in pain
KL Rahul leaves the field in pain

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seemed to have dealt with a major blow with KL Rahul suffering an injury on Monday evening. Fielding against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no 43, the LSG skipper dived to save a boundary but in the due process, he seemed to have injured his hamstrings.

The incident happened in the second over of the match after RCB opted to bat first. Faf du Plessis punched a length ball from Marcus Stoinis through covers and it raced to the fence. Rahul gave it a chase before pulling up before the boundary cushions. He couldn’t save four runs but injured himself as he was grimacing in pain.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

The physios rushed to have a look at Rahul’s condition which didn’t look good as the LSG skipper wasn’t able to stand by himself. His teammates and the support staff helped him get up after which he gingerly walked off the field.

RELATED NEWS

A string of injuries is haunting LSG at a time when they are doing good in the tournament. Earlier on Sunday, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat injured his shoulder while bowling in the nets. However, an official word is awaited from the franchise on the fast bowler’s condition.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

Earlier, Faf du Plessis returned as captain of the RCB as he won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Du Plessis said Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes in for David Willey, who is now out of the competition due to injury and uncapped India wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat replaces Shahbaz Ahmed in the playing eleven.

The last time these two teams met in the competition, Lucknow successfully chased down 213 on the last ball of a high-scoring match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 20:17 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 20:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures