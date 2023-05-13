WATCH: Krunal Pandya Gets the Better of SRH Stars Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips on Back-to-Back Deliveries

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya brought his A-game to the table in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The left-arm off-spinner bowled a couple of unplayable deliveries to get the better of SRH stars Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips in back-to-back balls. Krunal took over the charge of LSG after KL Rahul was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

On the first ball of 12th over, Krunal removed his counterpart Markram who charged down the ground to play a big shot but was deceived by the sharp turn as Quinton de Kock dislodged the bails early to get the better of him. While the LSG skipper didn’t stop there as he bowled another unplayable delivery which breached Glenn Phillips’ defence to hit the stumps.

Krunal bowled an economical spell and gave just 24 runs in his four overs and claimed the two important scalps.

Earlier, it was Markram who won the toss and elected to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

After winning the toss, Markram said batting all-rounder Sanvir Singh makes his IPL debut. “Looks a good wicket. It will be on the dry side. Hopefully we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them."

“You have to balance the conditions and what’s working for the team. In day games you can’t see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us."

Lucknow skipper Krunal Pandya said Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Singh Charak come into the playing eleven in place of Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan.

“We would have batted first as well, but I don’t mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play good cricket, that’s what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same," Krunal said at the toss.