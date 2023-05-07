WATCH: Krunal Pandya Hangs on to Brother Hardik's Catch During IPL 2023 Clash Between LSG and GT

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants was special for the Pandya family as Krunal and Hardik scripted history by becoming the first siblings to lead opposing teams in an Indian Premier League encounter.

ALSO READ| GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill’s Unbeaten 94 Propels Gujarat Titans to 227/2

As if it were written in the stars, a wicket in the first innings of the game included the names of the siblings as Krunal Pandya held on to a catch offered up by younger brother Hardik off a Mohsin Khan delivery.

Advertisement

Batting at 25 off 14 deliveries, Hardik tried to slap the ball through covers, but Krunal was there to take the catch and send his brother on the long walk back to the dugout.

Hardik reacted with a smile citing what had just happened. The 29-year-old opined that “It’s an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today," during the toss.

ALSO READ| ‘What a Player’: Virat Kohli Hails Wriddhiman Saha After His Blistering Knock Against Lucknow Super Giants

Advertisement

LSG’s stand-in captain Krunal won the toss and opted to field as GT got off to a brilliant start offered to them by the brilliant Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. The Indian duo managed to register a half-century each as they propelled GT to a massive score of 227 for the loss of just 2 wickets in 20 overs.

Saha batted well to make 81 runs off 43 deliveries before he fell to Avesh Khan, while Gill remained unbeaten on 94 off just 51 balls to see off the innings.

Gill’s performance saw the 23-year-old notch up 2 fours and 7 sixers in a big-hitting display.

ALSO READ| Hardik vs Krunal: ‘Our Father Would Have Been Proud’, Pandya Brothers on Playing as Captains Against Each Other

Advertisement

David Miller chipped in with a cameo towards the end of the innings after Hardik’s dismissal, as he contributed 21 runs off his willow in 12 deliveries.

Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan were the only bowlers to register wickets for the LSG on the day.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here