Watch: Krunal Pandya’s Heartwarming Reunion With Nephew Agastya is All Things Love

Lucknow Super Giants dropped a heartwarming video of all-rounder Krunal Pandya’s reunion with his nephew Agastya. The video, shared by the franchise on Twitter, features Agastya going to the airport to receive his ‘KP Papa’. On being asked if he was excited to meet Krunal, Pandya Junior nods in agreement. The video then cuts to the airport, where Krunal, walking out of the gate, runs to hug Agastya as they share a lovely moment. The 32-year-old is also seen spending some quality time with his nine-month-old son Kavir and nephew Agastya. Krunal was also spotted taking part in several fun-filled activities along with the little ones.

Sharing the cute clip, Lucknow Super Giants tweeted, “Simply awwwsome."

Advertisement

RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Eye Hat-trick of Wins Against Struggling Kolkata

Krunal Pandya kicked off his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey this time in sublime fashion. With 103 runs and six wickets to his name from seven games, he has already set the stage on fire.

In his last IPL game, Krunal Pandya was up against his brother- Hardik’s Gujarat Titans. The clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans might have been a low-scoring affair but the Pandya brothers enthralled the fans with their brilliance on the field.

Hardik came up with a terrific knock of 50-ball 66 to guide Gujarat to a respectable total of 135. Gujarat skipper emerged as his side’s highest scorer in the game. Krunal’s performance, on the other hand, was no less spectacular. Krunal registered terrific figures of 2/16 after completing his four overs.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Later, he produced a vital knock of 28. Krunal’s remarkable all-round performance, however, went in vain as Lucknow could only manage to reach 128.

Advertisement

Lucknow currently find themselves at the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings. KL Rahul’s men may be in the top half table, but their season so far has been full of ups and downs. Meanwhile, Gujarat are placed in second position in the standings. After recording five wins in seven games, the Hardik Pandya-led side have so far bagged 10 points.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Advertisement

In their next game, the defending champions will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The Pandya brothers are slated to face each other for the second time this season on May 7 in Ahmedabad.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here