WATCH: Kusal Mendis Pulls Off a Dhoni-Esque Run Out at the Lanka Premier League 2023

Sri Lankan keeper for the Dambulla Aura, Kusal Mendis managed to pull off a runout which reminded fans of MS Dhoni.

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:36 IST

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis pulled off a Dhoni-like runout in the Lanka Premier League. (Image: Fancode)
In the Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Aura secured a win by seven wickets against the Galle Titans, on Friday. The Aura’s opted to bowl first and were set a target of 134 runs by the Titans. Dambulla Aura’s managed to chase down the target in 18 overs with Avishka Fernando leading the chase with a knock of 70 runs off 49 deliveries. Another moment that caught people’s attention was the run-out of Lahiru Samarakoon. Samarakoon was dismissed by the keeper Kusal Mendis who showed glimpses of the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni.

In the 19th over of the first innings, Samarakoon hit Binura Fernando’s delivery towards square leg and tried to take some quick runs. As he returned for the second run, the fielder, Sadeera Samarawickrama picked and threw the ball towards the keeper Mendis who then ran out the batter for 6 runs in MS Dhoni fashion.

MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain was notable was his lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps. Even after retirement from international cricket, he still managed to create an impression when he dismissed Shubman Gill with a lightning-quick stumping in the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, in the game, captain, Dasun Shanaka scored the most for the Titans with 36 runs and apart from him, none of the batters could cross the 30-run mark. Chad Bowes also contributed with 22 runs. For the Dambulla Auras, Dushan Hemantha took two scalps while Binura Fernando, Hasan Alo, Hayden Kerr, Noor Ahmed and Dhananjaya de Silva took a wicket each.

Thanks to opener, Avishka Fernando’s knock of 70 runs, the Aura’s were able to chase down the target with relative ease as Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 25 runs and Kusal Mendis scored 18 to support the batting side. In the bowling section, Lahiru Kumara managed to pick two wickets while Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan managed to take the lone wicket.

    • In their next match, the Dambulla Auras will go up against the B-Love Kandy on August 14,  and the Galle Titans will square off against the Colombo Strikers on August, 15.

    first published: August 14, 2023, 15:34 IST
