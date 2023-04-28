WATCH: Kyle Mayers Smashes the Ball All Over the Park in 20-ball Fifty, Fans Feel for Quinton de Kock

Kyle Mayers smashed the ball all over the park in his thrashing innings during match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The West Indian batter hit some monstrous sixes during his stay at the innings as he reached his half-century in just 20 balls.

Some of his hits almost took out the bowler on its way to the boundary, including bludgeoning Arshedeep for 17 runs in an over.

WATCH:

Needless to say fans were in awe of his power-hitting:

He was eventually dismissed for 54 from 24 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes but the two returning players for PBKS, Shikhara Dhawan completed the catch off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

