WATCH: Logan van Beek's Sensational Power-hitting and Bowling in Super Over to Stun West Indies

Logan van Beek produced a once-in-a-lifetime performance in the ICC ODI World Cup qualifier against West Indies on Monday. It was an all-round performance from Van Beek with both bat and the ball in the Super Over which completely blew away the Windies in the all-important clash in the qualifiers. Netherlands move ahead in the qualification with a sensational triumph in the super over.

Van Beek slammed 30 runs with the bat and claimed two wickets for 8 runs in the super over.

Van Beek slammed Jason Holder all around the park in the Super Over by smashing 30 runs in 6 balls. He placed the first ball in the gap through deep mid-wicket to find a boundary. Holder missed the yorker on second delivery and bowled a full-toss and the Dutch batter smashed him over long on for a maximum. Van Beek jumped on the third ball which was a short delivery and placed it in the gap once again for a four. The Windies pacer missed the length once again as Van Been smashed the fourth one which landed in his slot for a maximum. Holder failed to get it right on the last two balls too and got hit for a six followed by a four to make it 30 from the over.

Van Beek was given the responsibility to bowl the super over too and he didn’t disappoint his captain. After getting hit for a six on the first ball he bounced back in an emphatic fashion to give singles from the next two deliveries. While he claimed the wickets of Johnson Charles and Jason Holder on the fourth and fifth ball to seal the deal for the Netherlands.