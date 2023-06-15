WATCH: Brainfade Moment as Batter Dismissed in Bizarre Manner 'Obstructing the Field'

The English County Championship Division Two match between Gloucestershire and Leicestershire witnessed a bizarre incident where the batter cost his wicket by handling the ball. It was certainly a brain-fade moment and the dismissal will go down as one of the bizarre wickets in cricket.

It was the first innings of Leicestershire and Louis Kimber committed something he will regret for a long time. The English batter looked solid with his approach and was batting at 34, Oliver Price came into the attack and Kimber tapped the ball to defend. While it was a brainfade moment for Kimber as he handled the ball himself after defending it. The Gloucestershire players appealed to the umpire and he was given out for ‘Obstructing the field’.

Advertisement

Check what is Obstructing the field in MCC Law’s Cricket Rule Book.

37.1 Out Obstructing the field

37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice).

37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.

37.3 Obstructing a ball from being caught

37.3.1 If the delivery is not a No ball, the striker is out Obstructing the field if wilful obstruction or distraction by either batter prevents the striker being out Caught.

37.3.2 37.3.1 shall apply even if an obstruction is caused by the striker in lawfully guarding his/her wicket under the provision of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

37.3.3 If an obstruction or distraction takes place from a No ball then the batter who caused the obstruction or distraction will be out Obstructing the field.

Advertisement

However, the striker is not out if the obstruction of a catch occurs while defending his/her wicket from a No ball with a lawful second strike.