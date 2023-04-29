Watch: LSG Players Celebrate Coach Andy Flower’s Birthday, Gautam Gambhir Cannot Stop Smiling

Head coach Andy Flower couldn’t have asked for a better gift after Lucknow Super Giants registered a 56-run win over Punjab Kings on his 55th birthday.

Following the dominating victory on Thursday, the Lucknow unit celebrated inside the locker room while singing the “Happy Birthday" for their coach.

A clip from the celebration was shared on the official Twitter page of the Lucknow franchise with the caption reading, “More than one reason to celebrate tonight."

From bowling coach Morne Morkel to mentor Gautam Gambhir, the entire coaching staff and players were present.

Overwhelmed by the surprise, Flower was captured enjoying the chant with a wide smile on his face.

After the video surfaced on the microblogging platform, fans rallied to the comment section, sending their wishes to the Zimbabwean.

Some also underlined the legendary cricketer’s contribution to the team’s remarkable form this IPL season.

A fan labelled the Super Giants’ victory over Punjab as a “precious gift" to coach Flower.

Another fan pointed out the ‘vibes’ in the dressing room.

Gambhir, sitting with a hearty smile on his face, grabbed the attention of the Lucknow fans as well.

In between all of these, a fan broached the topic of KL Rahul’s disappointing batting against Punjab.

Here are some other reactions:

After being sent to bat first, Lucknow batters went hard on the Punjab bowlers from the very first over. They lost the wicket of opener and captain Rahul early but did not slow down the scoring pace.

Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni got the most out of the powerplay before the former returned to the pavilion for blistering 54.

Badoni remained at the crease and continued to steer the innings with Marcus Stoinis. The Indian youngster scored a 24-ball 43 while Stoinis smashed 72 off 40 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran played a quickfire 45-run cameo in the end, taking Lucknow to a 257-run total.

While defending the total, Lucknow bowlers pulled off a good start, getting rid of both Punjab openers in the powerplay. Winning the toss, Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan thought that the dew factor would help them in the chase.

But they could not cope with the smart bowling of Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi, losing all of their wickets at 201 runs.

