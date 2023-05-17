WATCH: LSG Take Lap of Honour at Ekana After Finishing Home Stretch on a High With Crucial Win Over MI

Lucknow Super Giants took a lap of honour after finishing their home-leg matches for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The Lucknow-based franchise ended its home stretch on a high with a crucial 5-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The LSG players took a round of the stadium after Tuesday’s clash and thanked the fans for their immense support throughout the home stretch. The players were ecstatic during the lap of honour and carried the team flags.

While it was the last over heroics from young Mohsin Khan who defended 11 runs in the final over to help LSG outclass Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Mohsin brought his A-game to the table and delivered a couple of crucial yorkers to keep Mumbai Indians’ finishers Cameron Green and Tim David quiet.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis smashed eight sixes in his belligerent knock and shared an 82 run partnership with stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya (49 retired hurt) after LSG found themselves reeling at 35 for three in the seventh over.

The Australian all-rounder scored unbeaten 89 runs off 47 balls which helped LSG post a challenging 177/3 in 20 overs. Stroke-making was tough in the prevailing conditions but Stoinis used his brute force to get the much-needed boundaries and sixes.

While Mumbai Indians also started their chase on a high with a crucial 90-run stand for the opening wicket as Ishan Kishan slammed 59 runs off 39 balls to set the platform. While skipper Rohit Sharma also looked good during his 37-run knock but in the end, David and Green failed to chase the target.

The victory helped LSG take a major step towards a top-four finish while Mumbai too remain in contention for a play-off spot despite the loss.

Lucknow will play their last league stage match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday.