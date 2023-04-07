Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: LSG's Krunal Pandya Picks Two Wickets in Back-to-back Balls to Rock SRH

WATCH: LSG's Krunal Pandya Picks Two Wickets in Back-to-back Balls to Rock SRH

Krunal Pandya took the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh and Aiden Markram in the same over

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 21:27 IST

Lucknow, India

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya celebrates with Lucknow Super Giants teammates (IPL/BCCI)
IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya celebrates with Lucknow Super Giants teammates (IPL/BCCI)

Krunal Pandya produced some scintillating spin bowling to bag two crucial wickets in the same over during match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Krunal took the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh and Aiden Markram off the last two balls of the eight over.

Krunal bowled it flat as Anmolpreet missed the delivery completely trying to tuck the ball for a single. He was struck on the pads as the umpire gave him out. The SRH batter took a referral as the third umpire also saw that the ball would do onto hit the stumps.

Anmolpreet had to walk back to the dugout after making 31 runs from 26 balls, which included three 4s and one 6.

The SRH captain walked into bat after joining the side late due to national commitments and had to walk quickly back.

Krunal bowled it fast and at the stumps as Markram completely missed the ball and the ball went onto crash into the wickets.

Not the ideal return for Markram as he was bowled for a golden duck.

Krunal had a chance to take a hat-trick when he came back in the attack but the batters navigated his attempt safely.

Earlier, LSG skipper KL Rahul’s ploy to introduce spin in the third over in the form of Krunal on a difficult wicket having variable bounce paid off.

Agarwal went for a drive only to hit straight to Marcus Stoinis in the third over to give LSG their first wicket of the innings.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: April 07, 2023, 21:04 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 21:27 IST
