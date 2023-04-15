Watch: Matt Henry Completes Hat-Trick After Daryl Mitchell Shows Remarkable Athleticism

New Zealand’s Matt Henry registered a sensational hat-trick spread across two overs in the first T20I against Pakistan on Friday. Despite Henry’s career-best figures in T20Is of 3/32, New Zealand ended up on the losing side. The impressive hat-trick has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Pakistan Cricket Board has also shared a terrific video which shows Henry halting Pakistan’s innings by dismissing Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed off back-to-back deliveries in the 13th over of the match. While Shadab was caught out by Latham off the penultimate ball of the over, Itikhar made the long walk to the pavilion after he also edged one to the wicketkeeper.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Henry then returned in the 19th over to take the wicket of Shaheen Afridi off the first ball. Afridi was caught in the deep, courtesy Daryl Mitchell’s spectacular athleticism as he tossed the ball back to Chad Bowes on the field while falling over the boundary line.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Matt Henry became just the fourth Kiwi bowler to take a hat-trick in men’s T20Is. Michael Bracewell was the last New Zealand player to take a hat-trick in T20Is. Sadly, Henry’s hat-trick went in vain as Babar Azam and Co earned an emphatic 88-run victory.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

In the first innings, the Kiwis restricted Pakistan to 182 runs and it looked like momentum had shifted in New Zealand’s favour. However, New Zealand’s top-order was no match for Pakistan’s formidable pace attack. Zaman Khan was the first Pakistani pacer to strike when he trapped Chad Bowes in front of the wicket in the second over itself. New Zealand never recovered from that early blow and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan eventually skittled New Zealand for just 94 runs and completed a thumping win.

Advertisement

Pakistan are playing against a weakened New Zealand side in the five-match T20I series. While the home team is at full strength for the series, the Kiwis are touring Pakistan without eight of their main players, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here