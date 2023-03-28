Watch: Matthew Wade And Sai Sudharsan's Catching Practice Session During a Photoshoot

Matthew Wade was seen indulging in a short catching practice session with his Gujarat Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan during a photoshoot ahead of IPL 2023. The franchise shared a clip of the fun-filled session on their official Instagram page.

The video opens inside a decorated photo studio where Wade, donning the team kit, can be seen posing for the camera. Wearing his keeping gloves, the Australian cricketer went on to grip a few throws from Sudarsan, who was abiding by the director’s instruction.

The caption of the footage read, “Catching practice? Photoshoot? or both?"

Wade, following his 2021 T20 World Cup triumph with Australia, was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.4 crore during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February last year. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batter turned out to be the hero for his national side after playing a match-winning 41-run knock in just 17 deliveries against Pakistan in the semi-final battle.

Wade, however, looked out of sorts in his first season for the new-entrant Gujarat Titans as they became the champions. Appearing in 10 matches during the season, the 35-year-old managed to aggregate just 157 runs at a below-par batting average of 15.70.

However, GT retained him ahead of December’s mini-auction.

Sai Sudarsan, on the other hand, made a more-than-decent debut for GT. The Chennai-born batter, who rose to fame owing to his impressive form in the domestic T20 tournaments, got to play five matches and scored 145 runs in total at an average of 36.25.

GT, who will open their IPL 2023 campaign with the tag of defending champions, roped in several experienced as well as promising players at the mini-auction. They signed former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson for Rs 2 crore while also hiring the service of Indian pacer prodigy Shivam Mavi for Rs 6 crore.

The other new signings include Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel and Mohit Sharma.

GT with begin the hunt for their second-consecutive IPL title with a blockbuster clash against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The high-voltage encounter is slated to take place on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

