WATCH: Mayank Agarwal's Emotional Celebration After Scoring his First Half-century of IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad experienced opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form and scored a sublime half-century against Mumbai Indians in his last match of the IPL 2023. Agarwal has not been at his best in the IPL before Sunday’s clash and was also dropped from the side but Sunrisers Hyderabad gave him a chance in the XI for their last match of the season. The stylish opener showcased his class at Wankhede Stadium and took the Mumbai Indians bowlers for cleaners during his 83-run knock.

The talented opener slammed his first half-century of the season and followed it up with an emotional celebration by removing his helmet.

Mayank reached the mark with a six and a four to end the drought. He continued playing the fearless shots after scoring fifty and hit 8 fours and 4 sixes during his 46-ball stay. He missed the chance to hit the triple-digit mark and edged the ball behind where Ishan Kishan took an easy catch.

Mayank loves batting against Mumbai Indians as in the last three matches vs them he has scored 183 runs at a sublime average of 61.

The new opening pair of Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma put on the best opening stand for SRH this season, reaching 53/0 after the powerplay without taking any undue risks, and eventually putting on 140 for the seventh-century stand of this IPL. Vivrant, who made his debut earlier this month against Rajasthan Royals, smashed 67 runs to register the highest runs by an Indian in the debut innings.

Meanwhile, Young Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5. Courtesy Madhwal’s 4 for 37, which included two lethal block-hole deliveries to clean up in-form Heinrich Klaasen (18) and Harry Brook (0), SRH managed only 26 in last three overs. For a bowling unit that has allowed contests to drift away, here at the Wankhede Stadium on several occasions, MI made regular inroads to keep SRH within reach.