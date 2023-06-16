Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Moeen Ali Gears Up For Test Comeback After 2 Years With Ashes 2023 Opener

Watch: Moeen Ali Gears Up For Test Comeback After 2 Years With Ashes 2023 Opener

In a video posted by England Cricket on Twitter, the spinner is seen doing bowling practice as he gets ready for the match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 14:26 IST

Birmingham

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (AP Image)
England all-rounder Moeen Ali (AP Image)

Moeen Ali is all set for a comeback to Test cricket with the high-profile Ashes. Ali, who bid adieu to the longest format of the game in 2021, received a call-up from the English side after their first-choice spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the contest due to injury. Ahead of the much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Australia, Ali was seen sharpening his skills. In a video posted by England Cricket on Twitter, the spinner is seen doing bowling practice as he gets ready for the match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. “Red ball in hand. Ready for tomorrow," read the caption by England Cricket.

Advertisement

Ali’s call-up to the team has received varied reactions from cricket experts and fans. Former England skipper Michael Atherton quested Ali’s inclusion in the side, overlooking players who had been in the scheme of things. “The selection is actually astonishing when you consider that Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket and hasn’t participated in a Test match since September 2021," Atherton said.

Atherton also underlined the all-rounder’s average record against Australia. In his 11 appearances against the Aussies, Ali has aggregated a total of 476 runs while picking up 20 wickets. However, he did acknowledge that Ali’s batting could come in handy, considering England’s aggressive approach in red-ball cricket in recent times.

Talking about his return to the England Test squad, Ali pledged to his 100 per cent for the team in the Ashes. He also confirmed that he won’t be travelling to India for the five-match Test series, suggesting that the Ashes will be his last red-ball assignment.

The English all-rounder credited his wife Firoza for convincing him to make a U-turn to come out of retirement.

top videos
  • 'Cricket Has Changed But India Will Have to...': Sourav Ganguly's Advise to Indian Test Team
  • Paris Saint-Germain Gifts Number 7 Jersey to Star Batter Shubman Gill | PSG
  • Suresh Raina Reveals How he Convinced MSD to Drop Him From CSK Playing XI
  • Ravindra Jadeja - India's Most Successful Left-Arm Spinner In International Cricket | Cricket News
  • Sachin Tendulkar | Rohit Sharma | Most Runs By an Indian Opener in International Cricket

    • “She (Firoza) was aware that towards the end of my Test career, I wasn’t enjoying it as much and that, over the previous two years, I had been a lot happier with the way things were going and enjoying my cricket. That required a lot of convincing," Moeen Ali was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

    England and Australia will be locking horning in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 14:26 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 14:26 IST
    Read More