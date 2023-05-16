WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Hosts Virat Kohli and RCB Teammates at His Hyderabad Home

Virat Kohli, along with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players, paid a visit to pacer Mohammed Siraj’s house in Hyderabad. The RCB contingent is currently present in Hyderabad to take part in their next do-or-die contest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Faf du Plessis & Co are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday.

Star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Du Plessis and the franchise’s newest signing Kedar Jadhav were among the ones who were present at Siraj’s residence. A video of RCB players arriving at Siraj’s house in Hyderabad has now gone viral.

Mohammed Siraj recently narrated a heartwarming anecdote about the time he bought a new house in Hyderabad and decided to invite his teammates over for dinner. Siraj, during an episode of Breakfast with Champions, recalled sending an invitation to star India batter.

“I asked Virat Bhaiya if I’m hosting a dinner at my house. Will you come?" Siraj revealed that Virat Kohli nursing an injury at that point in time.

But to Siraj’s utmost surprise, the former India skipper, eventually, did manage to turn up.

“As soon as I opened the door, Virat Bhai was right there. I ran and hugged him. That was the biggest surprise of my life. The best gift that I got," the India fast bowler disclosed.

Siraj is RCB’s highest wicket-taker at the moment with 16 dismissals so far this season.

With 12 wins in as many games, Royal Challengers Bangalore currently find themselves at the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. In their last match, Bangalore secured a convincing 112-win over Rajasthan Royals.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell scalped three wickets in the game to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry total of 59. The resounding win over Rajasthan helped Bangalore in boosting their net run rate.

However, RCB’s commendable work can certainly be undone if they fail to win one of their last two matches. They will have to win their remaining league games to stay alive in the race for a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. The Royal Challengers, in their next assignment, will be up against a struggling Hyderabad side. Their last league-stage fixture will be against defending champions Gujarat Titans on May 21.