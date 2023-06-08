IND vs AUS: Frustrated Mohammed Siraj Throws Ball at Steve Smith After Conceding Back-to-back Boundaries

The fire reignited between India and Australia during Day 2 of World Test Championship Final 2023 as frustrated Mohammed Siraj threw the ball in Steve Smith’s direction. Th and e two heavyweights are battling it out to prove their supremacy in the ultimate format of cricket as Australia took the advantage at the stumps on Day 1.

The Aussies started Day 2 also on a high as Smith hit Siraj for a couple of boundaries to hit his 31st Test century. However, the two fours made Siraj a bit furious and what happened next added fuel to the fire. After hitting the century, Smith backed away on the very next ball before it was delivered due to some issue with the spider cam which left Siraj fuming. The Indian pacer threw the ball at Smith’s direction while the batter tried to explain to him but Siraj didn’t look pleased with it.

Siraj was fired-up after the incident and hit the pads of Smith on the next ball but the Australian batter survived the LBW call due to the height of the delivery.

The duo also exchanged words a couple of overs later as Twitter reacted to the new rivalry.

While the premier India pacer later got the better of Travis Head who played a sensational counter-attacking knock to put India on the backfoot. Siraj dismissed Head for 163 as the Aussie batter hit 25 fours and a six during his 174-ball stay.

Meanwhile, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defended Indian bowlers after their dismal show on the Day 1.