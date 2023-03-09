WATCH: MS Dhoni Clears Chepauk Boundary With Ease as CSK Gear up for IPL Curtain Raiser Against Gujarat Titans

`The start of yet another exciting season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League is around the corner and the teams are getting things in order as they challenge for the most coveted prize in the world of franchise cricket.

The second most successful team in the history of the competition, Chennai Super Kings shared a video of a practice game ahead of the biggest T20 league in the world.

The video captured CSK’s skipper and former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashing ball after ball as he cleared the boundaries of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with ease.

The wicketkeeper-batsman seemed on song as he played fluent strokes off multiple bowlers in the highlight video shared by the team from Tamil Nadu on their social media handles.

Chennai Super Kings had a horrendous outing in the previous edition of the IPL by their lofty standards as Dhoni’s move to step away from the role of the skipper and hand the reins to maverick Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja backfired.

CSK failed to make it out of the group stage, which was a huge let down for the Chennai faithful, who have been spoilt by the success of their team that has come to embody the team beyond the confines of the stadium.

Gujarat Titans, captained by Hardik Pandya romped to an emphatic victory in the previous season as the Ahmedabad-based outfit lifted the glittering trophy in its first-ever appearance in the tournament.

The curtain raiser for the upcoming campaign will witness the holders Gujarat Titans and ever-green Chennai Super Kings battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st of March.

Gujarat have strengthened their title-winning unit by snapping up New Zealand batter par excellence Kane Williamson, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharath, all-rounder Shivam Mavi, Irish pacer Joshua Little, Indian keeper Urvil Sharma and bowler Mohit Sharma to their ranks.

Chennai broke the bank to add the likes of English World Cup winner Ben Stokes to their ranks, while also bringing in veteran Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishanth Sindhu, Ajay Mandal and Bhagat Varma.

