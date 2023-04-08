WATCH: Dhoni Inaugurates 2011 WC Victory Memorial at Wankhede - Spot Where His Iconic Six Landed

Former India captain MS Dhoni on Friday inaugurated the victory memorial at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the 1000th Indian Premier League (IPL) game, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The memorial is built at the location where his iconic match-winning six had landed in the stands during the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

On April 2, 2011, Dhoni and his team scripted a new chapter in the history of the gentlemen’s game as they won the 50-over world cup after 28 years. The Men in Blue had defeated the winners of the 1996 edition, Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to lift the trophy. With 4 runs required to win in the chase of 275, Dhoni hit a six to Nuwan Kulasekara over long-on, sealing a historic victory.

In memory of that rollicking triumph on home soil, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honour the winning Indian team and its captain by building a memorial right where that match-winning six had landed. 5 chairs, seat number J282 -J286, from the MCA pavilion stand will be removed for this.

Five days after the 12th anniversary of the 2011 world cup victory, former captain MS Dhoni inaugurated the memorial. The video was shared by news agency ANI on social media.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhoni was presented with digital collectibles for the winning maximum and his unbeaten 91-run innings that took India home. The former India skipper was honoured by ICC Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw and Founder of FanCraze Anshum Bhambri, during a special event in Chennai.

The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment". We didn’t need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, and there was a lot of dew. And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate – maybe in this [upcoming 2023] World Cup, there is a similar scenario, once the stadium, the fans start contributing)," Dhoni told former Australia batter, Mike Hussey, during the ICC event.

