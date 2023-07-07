Watch: MS Dhoni Receives Special ‘Thala’ Artwork Signifying His IPL Titles on 42nd Birthday

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ringing in his 42nd birthday today. While some fan clubs have organised special events to show their admiration for the former Indian captain, others are sharing their wishes across social media. Then there were some lucky fans who were able to meet their idol on this special day. They marked their presence at Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse where the legendary cricketer is celebrating his birthday with family.

After getting to know about fans waiting for him at the gate, Dhoni took out some time to meet some of them on a rain-soaked afternoon in Ranchi. In a video that is being shared widely online, Dhoni can be seen in a hoodie. He shook hands with the fans and then waved at the camera. Dhoni then received an artwork that fans brought for him as a birthday gift. The artwork shows Dhoni in his Chennai Super Kings cap with the word “Thala" written along with the years the IPL team won its five titles.

Apart from fans, a lot of people from the Indian cricket fraternity shared their heartfelt wishes for MS Dhoni. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja labelled Dhoni as “his go-to man" wishing “Mahi bhai" a very happy birthday.

Dhoni was the Indian captain when Jadeja made his debut in the blue jersey in 2009. Since then, they are also sharing the same dressing room in the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings. The bonding between Dhoni and Jadeja is not unknown to Indian fans. Jadeja certainly gave the best gift to his “go-to man" when he scripted a miraculous finish in the IPL 2023 final, helping Dhoni win his fifth title.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also extended his greetings to Dhoni. Yuvraj was a crucial component of the Dhoni-led unit that became the champions of the 2011 ODI World Cup. Dropping a flashback photo from their playing days, Yuvraj tweeted, “Happy Birthday, Dhoni. Here’s to some epic memories on the field. Hope you have a blessed year ahead."